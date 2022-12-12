Amaze World (AMZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $568,876.75

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $568,876.75 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

