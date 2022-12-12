Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMTB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $615,980.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,449,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares in the company, valued at $22,449,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $887,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,092.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

