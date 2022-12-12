Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $278.65

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $278.65, but opened at $272.04. Amgen shares last traded at $277.56, with a volume of 26,333 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

