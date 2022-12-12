AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AMMO Price Performance

NASDAQ POWWP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. AMMO has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

