Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $22.10

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

