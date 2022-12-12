Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $207.61

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $117.21 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 113.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

