Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

12/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $92.00.

12/9/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00.

12/7/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

12/1/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $83.00.

10/26/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $106.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 120.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

