Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Up 2,487.5% in November

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 2,487.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angel Pond Stock Performance

Shares of POND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Angel Pond has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Pond

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Angel Pond in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

