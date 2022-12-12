Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($32.92) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.41) to GBX 3,165 ($38.59) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($48.77) to GBX 4,100 ($49.99) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,535.56.

Anglo American Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,574. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

