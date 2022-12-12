Angus Pottinger Acquires 15,000 Shares of CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Stock

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) insider Angus Pottinger purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,181.08).

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.41. The company has a market capitalization of £94.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4,100.00.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

CT UK High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. CT UK High Income Trust’s payout ratio is 272.50%.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

See Also

