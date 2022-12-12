Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Update

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Get Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.