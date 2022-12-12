Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

