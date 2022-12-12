Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

AIRC stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

