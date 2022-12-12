Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $1.15 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00055873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024386 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005003 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.