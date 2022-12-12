ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 269.2% in November

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARCW remained flat at $0.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. ARC Group Worldwide has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.