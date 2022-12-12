Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGLN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $25.86.
Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.