Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

