Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 905,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,957. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

