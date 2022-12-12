Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Archrock Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 905,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,957. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
