Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $18.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 3,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,443,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

