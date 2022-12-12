Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $866.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,511.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.