Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.97 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $55.97 million and $56.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005620 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005277 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,705,098 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

