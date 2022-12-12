Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Stock Performance
ATASY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,895. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
About Atlantia
