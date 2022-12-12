Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlantia Stock Performance

ATASY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,895. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

