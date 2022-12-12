Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

