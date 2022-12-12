AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,107,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $19.12 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

