Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.4672 dividend. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail division offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

