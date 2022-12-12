Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

