Avalanche 1-Day Volume Reaches $135.92 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $135.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00075544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024388 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005061 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,039,763 coins and its circulating supply is 310,633,773 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

