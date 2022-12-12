Avalanche 1-Day Volume Reaches $135.92 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $135.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.98 or 0.00075544 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00055861 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001270 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009466 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024388 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000246 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,039,763 coins and its circulating supply is 310,633,773 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
