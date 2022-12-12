Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $144.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.75 or 0.00074939 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005131 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,028,195 coins and its circulating supply is 310,622,205 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

