Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $121.19 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $121.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.89 or 0.00075178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004988 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,040,723 coins and its circulating supply is 310,634,733 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

