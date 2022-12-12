Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $121.19 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $121.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.89 or 0.00075178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055689 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009454 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004988 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000244 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,040,723 coins and its circulating supply is 310,634,733 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
