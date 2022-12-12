Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Down 93.2% in November

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Axion Power International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

