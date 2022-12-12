Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 16th

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

Babylon Stock Performance

NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Babylon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

