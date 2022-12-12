Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

