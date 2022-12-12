Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Baltic International USA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BISA remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. Baltic International USA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $479,826.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

