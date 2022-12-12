BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Dave R. Lopez Sells 2,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,578. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BancFirst by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.