BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.77.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.