BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

