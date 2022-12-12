Bancor (BNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.75 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and $4.75 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 169,441,585 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 198,857,635.6791007. The last known price of Bancor is 0.37383982 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $5,036,792.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

