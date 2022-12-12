Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.91.
Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %
BAC opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
