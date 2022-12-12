Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $193.64 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

