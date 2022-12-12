BARK (NYSE:BARK) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Price Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. BARK has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BARK by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 830,317 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in BARK by 27,905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,800 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.