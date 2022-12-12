BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

