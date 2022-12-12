BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,744. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.