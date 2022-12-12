BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

