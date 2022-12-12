BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $51.89. 180,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,488,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.