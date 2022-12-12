BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

MDY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,810. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.