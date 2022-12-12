BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,491,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.21. 81,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,629. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

