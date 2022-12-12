BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,246 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

