BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

