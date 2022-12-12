Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 1,658 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

