Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 3.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

