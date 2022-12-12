Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.53 Million Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

Roche stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

