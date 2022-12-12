Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 16,000 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,301,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 364,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 769,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,785,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

